Dream pad: Private race track included with $27M waterfront mansion

For most car enthusiasts, a large house that's attached to an even larger garage would be more than enough, but what about a race track? That's the stuff of dreams.

It turns out that while they aren't free, dreams can be a reality, as a waterfront mansion in Florida has just been listed online with its own race track to perfect your driving.

This French-style mansion is situated on the shores of Lake Thonotosassa, and was originally built for the famous RV salesman, Don Wallace. The house sits on a 36-acre estate, and has more than enough activities to keep the whole family happy.

For a little shy of $30 million, you'd want something that would impress your pals down at the country club, and luckily, the four-story structure does just that. Working out where you'd entertain them is arguably the hardest decision to make.

Inside, you'll find eight bedrooms, 26 bathrooms (!), and a 20 car garage to house your multi-million dollar automotive collection. Thanks to the track, you won't even have to leave the property to stretch their legs either.

Alongside these amenities, you'll find a 1950s-themed diner, a bowling alley, a home gym, and a saltwater pool. You'd actually have a harder time working out what isn't included on this property.

Located to the right of the house in the mega garage in which Wallace used to house 20 of the 80 cars that he owned. Highlights from this bunch included a McLaren F1 LM, and a 1964 Ferrari 250LM that sold for the same price as this whole mansion.

The majority of Wallace's collection sold at auction just last month, with the grand total coming to a sum that far outweighs the listed price of his pad. Now that's the stuff of dreams.

If you happen to have a hefty chunk of cash stashed in that old mattress, why not put it to good use and buy this place. Just make sure that we're allowed to come over and drive on the track when you buy it, though.