"Electric. Fully, Electric": James Bond set to go carbon neutral in next flick

Daniel Craig may have to revisit one of James Bond’s more memorable pithy responses to a henchman’s electrocution in the next 007 instalment, albeit with a more, er, positive spin.

British tabloid the Sun has reported the “shocking” fact that Bond’s not-so-secret agent set of wheels in the forthcoming 25th chapter in the franchise will be an electric vehicle. And being James Bond, that means an electric Aston Martin, natch.

Currently being stitched together under the working title Shatterhand, the next James Bond movie (set for release this October) will feature as its central Bond vehicle an Aston Martin Rapide E; the electric, four-door Aston. The Aston Martin Rapide E is something of a turning point; the first electric car 007 has piloted.

The actual 447kW Rapide E is due on showroom floors in limited numbers next year, so we’re sure there will be some sort of crowbar sales pitch involved in the car’s appearance in the plot of Shatterhand.

But our main query is: will a 20-minute coffee break while Bond waits for the battery to replenish be part of the car chase sequence?

Or will the Rapide E he finds himself in be fully primed and ready to go?

We can only hope that Ben Wishaw, as Q, has had it plugged into the laboratory wall charger overnight.