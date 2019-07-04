Estonian inventor converts his Audi into a rolling sauna

In the Land of the Long White Cloud, DIYers perform a number of automotive conversions in the comfort of their garage or shed.

An engine swap is the usual process, and some even go as far as converting their family wagon into a ute, but it almost never goes any further than that.

An Estonian man has gone to great lengths to solve a portable sauna issue which resulted in one of the most unique Audi wagons that the world has ever seen.

After finding out that a sauna would be too expensive to hire for his birthday party, Willem Maesalu decided that building one would be easier, but he didn't have the space. What Maesalu did have was an old Audi 100 that wasn't going anywhere; so naturally, it became the donor car for his sauna project.

Once Maesalu had wrangled up a group of mates, the two-week process of remodelling the Audi started, which was destined to be renamed the SaunAudi.

Fitted out with all the traditional aspects of a Finnish steam bath, the boys didn't cut any corners on the build. Wooden panels and thermometers went in, and a wood-fired stove was installed where the glove box once was.

The two massive pipes coming out of the bonnet might look like something straight off a drift car, but here they serve a different purpose. Those pipes act as the chimney from the wood fire. The fire is used to heat up the sauna which has to be kept under 60 degrees celsius, otherwise the windows would crack.

"The hardest part was figuring out where to put the heater and to find a way for the windows to not get too hot and break," said Maesalu.

While the SaunAudi cannot be driven, it still can be steered, and is towed around by his newer Audi station wagon.

Thanks to its movability, Maesalu rents it out to the people of Tallinn for the price of 75 euros a day. This is an extremely reasonable price considering that the SaunAudi is the world first.