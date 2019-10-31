Ferrari heaven: take a tour of New Zealand's greatest supercar collection

Some aspire to collecting Lamborghinis or Porsches. There's others who see more appeal in the broad brush of BMW or Mercedes-Benz. But it's probably fair to say that the majority of four-wheel dreamers aspire most to a Ferrari collection — and, remarkably, one of the best Ferrari collections in the southern hemisphere calls New Zealand home.

We've already talked about Grant Baker's newly acquired Enzo this week. But, while we were in his den we also went for a casual tour of his other beasties.

Naturally the Enzo sits alongside a raft of other Ferraris, including a Dino 246 GT, a LaFerrari Aperta, an 812 Superfast, and an F12 TdF. But there's a few other interesting inclusions too, like what has to be one of the most curious F355 Spiders on the planet, as well as a few 'foreign invaders' from lands beyond Italy.

To check out our full look at Baker's collection, check out the video above. And, if you're planning to hit this weekend's Big Boys Toys event, you'll be able to see both the Enzo and the Dino in the metal.

To see more of Grant Baker’s Ferrari collection follow him on Instagram @grantkbaker. To learn more about the Gut Cancer Foundation visit gutcancer.org.nz. For more information on this week’s Big Boys Toys event, and to buy tickets, visit bigboystoys.co.nz.