Five of the weirdest, craziest bridges you can drive on in the world

England has the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, drivers can cross the Severn Bridges to Wales (for free, as of December) and Scotland boasts the 1.7-mile long Queensferry Crossing.

But these three UK offerings pale in comparison to the five crazy bridges featured in this list.

Automotive marketplace ClickMechanic says it has researched every bridge around the globe and named these as the world's most incredible crossings you can do in a car.

Following the tragic collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, Italy, last August - which claimed the lives of 43 people - governments and cities have ordered reviews of their structures to ensure the safety of all those using them.

Highways England is currently assessing the condition of structures on motorways, while recent RAC Foundation research suggested many smaller bridges across the UK are at risk when heavy lorries travel across them.

The examination of the bridge conditions of the five in this list would be a far more substantial job, with the longest of them spanning an incredible 54 kilometres.

Andrew Jervis, co-founder and chief executive of ClickMechanic said: 'These five bridges stand out as some of the craziest and most challenging in the world.

He warned drivers to 'take the utmost care' when travelling across them but also urged for them to 'not forget to take in the scenery'. Here's a run down of their selection of the maddest bridges around the world.

1. Eshima Ohashi - Japan

This is one of the most petrifying bridges you are ever likely to see, mainly due to the incredible steepness of the ramps.

The Eshima Ohashi bridge in Japan connects the cities of Matsue and Sakaiminato and has a 6.1 per cent incline that looks almost like the climb of a rollercoaster.

At just 1,700 metres long and - at its highest point - almost 45 metres above the water below, it's not the biggest of bridges in the list, but still allows for bridges to pass underneath.

2. Storseisundet Bridge - Norway

This is possibly the most picturesque bridge in the world.

The Storseisundet Bridge on the north west coast connecting mainland Romsdal peninsula to the island of Averøya is a sight to behold, curving over the Norwegian sea.

As well as its incredible aesthetics, the bridge has a tendency to be battered by high winds and waves from the sea, making it a real challenge for drivers.

The 260-metre long cantilever bridge also creates a disconcerting illusion for motorists on approach, with the curvature of the structure making it appear unfinished.

3. Millau Creissels - France

This incredible piece of design is officially the tallest bridge in the world at a height of a staggering 343 metres.

The Millau Creissels crossing he Millau Viaduct in Southern France is so high that motorists have to pass through clouds when crossing it.

It's a cable-stayed bridge designed by the English architect Lord Norman Foster and French structural engineer Michel Virlogeux that cost a whopping €394million to build.

It won the 2006 Outstanding Structure Award from the International Association for Bridge and Structural Engineering - highlighting how this bridge stands apart from the rest.

4. Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge

Like the Millau Creissels, this bridge has made the list for being a dimensional leader.

The Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge, completed just a year ago - is the longest sea bridge in the word measuring in at a monumental 54 kilometres to connect the three major cities on the Pearl River Delta.

It's almost 13 kilometres longer than the previous record holder - the Jiaozhou Bay Bridge in China - and is over 67 times the length of the Queen Elizabeth II bridge at the Dartford Crossing.

Technically, it's not entirely a bridge. though (as you can see from the images). It consists of three cable-stayed bridges, an undersea tunnel, and four artificial islands.

It's similar, in theory, to the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel in Virginia, though that is 22 kilometres shorter.

Currently, only 10,000 permits are available for private vehicles to drive across the HZMB from Hong Kong to Zhuhai and the number of vehicles permitted to enter Hong Kong and Macau from other regions is subject to a daily quota.

5. Nanpu Bridge - China

The second crazy bridge from China makes the M6 interchange in Birmingham - fondly known as the Spaghetti Junction - look fairly tame.

It's called the Nanpu Bridge located in Shanghai and it displays some of the most mind-melding bridge architecture ever seen.

Built with the idea of saving land in mind, part of the bridge has a circular design which adds to its appeal.

Drivers might get dizzy on this one, which looks like it's based on a child's Hot Wheels ramp.

- Daily Mail