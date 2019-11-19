Ford GT40 replica from Ford V Ferrari set to fetch a fortune at auction

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last month or so, you would've heard about Ford V Ferrari, the movie which tells the story of Ford's dream of beating Ferrari at Le Mans.

To get that job done, Ford designed the now-iconic GT40, and threw Ken Miles in the hot seat to get the job done. Now, you could get your hands on a replica of the GT40 MKII that Ken Miles drove to victory back in 1966.

This particular car took the starring role alongside Matt Damon and Christian Bale n the silver screen. The actual car that this one is based on, ended up taking second place behind another GT40, beating Enzo Ferrari and his crew.

Like most other GT40 replicas, this car is finished in the iconic Gulf Blue livery, and features all the accents that were present on the original. While it does feature a few mechanical differences, aesthetically, this is an identical replica.

To power the GT40, Superformance installed a fuel-injected Roush V8 that was bored out to a huge 511 cubic inches. This equates to 8.3-litres, and is a lot bigger than the car's original 7.0-litre V8.

This stonking engine is good for around 450kW, which is sent through a five-speed transaxle to the rear wheels. Performance figures from this beast haven't been included in the listing, but we can imagine that those huge rear tyres wouldn't have any trouble putting power to the ground.

On the inside, you'll find a seat of riveted Alcantara seats, a set of Smiths instruments, and a Motolitha steering wheel sitting on the right side. The seller also notes that the car is signed by Ken Miles' son, and the chief engineer from the 1966 race.

Two GT40 MKIIs in total were built for the movie by Rich MacDonald and his team at Superformance. Considering that his dad Dave MacDonald was the first driver to win in a Shelby Cobra, Rich had quite a personal tie to the project.

The other replica built for the movie was based on Bruce McLaren's black GT40 that won the race, but unfortunately isn't up for sale.

As to what this replica will sell for is anyone's guess. Superformance's other GT40 range from $266,000 to $313,000, but given the significance of this movie, this should fetch a whole lot more.

If you are interested in the auction, this car will be crossing the block at the Mecum Kissimmee event in January 2020.