From Supras to Alpinas: is this the coolest car collection in the world?

It's hard to nail down a precise reason as to why certain cars become 'trendy' and sought after when they're older. But, one theory has been a constant over the last few decades.

The theory states that the cars we idolise in our youth and through our teenage years are destined to become 'classics' by the time we grow old enough to buy them, thus helping build a market for an entire generation of vehicles. The best contemporary example of this, of course, are the '80s and '90s Japanese sports cars made famous by pop culture that are now worth two or three times more than what they might've been worth through the noughties.

So, what would an entire collection of cars that link to this theory, tailored for 2018, look like? Well according to auction house RM Sotheby's, it'd look a bit like this.

Everything in that lead image is owned by one person, and in February and March next year it will all be auctioned off piece by piece (in France, America, and Germany respectively).

RM Sotheby's call it “a youngtimer dream garage”, and they're not wrong. The list of 118 cars is full of quite literally something for everyone. Lovers of German sports sedans and luxury barges are perhaps best looked after — particularly in regards to Alpina-spec BMWs. The best of these is a 1982 BMW Alpina B7 Turbo S, which is set to fetch approximately €200,000–€240,000.

Supercars are present, too. On the newer side potential buyers can bid on a 2006 Ferrari Superamerica or a 2011 Porsche GT3 RS; each expected to net €575,000–€650,000 and €150,000–€175,000 respectively.

Japanese cars, as depicted above, are also represented. Along with the aforepictured (let's pretend that's a word) Supra, Acura NSX, and Mazda RX-7, there's also numerous Nissan 300 ZXs ready for sale. Note that in the case of many of these cars, mileage is exceptionally low. The Supra, for example, has just 11,200 miles on the clock.

“From nearly every iteration of the BMW Alpina to the Mercedes-Benz 500 SEC AMG 6.0 Wide Body, Porsche 928 GTS, and the Renault R5 Turbo, the private collection we’ve added to our 2019 calendar has nearly every car youth of the 80s and 90s dreamed of,” said Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, RM Sotheby’s.

“The 80s and 90s ‘youngtimers’ are back and here to stay in the world of car collecting, and we’re thrilled to offer this extensive collection on behalf of its enthusiastic owner. Truly a young man’s garage, the consignor is ready to distill his collection and share these exciting cars with other like-minded enthusiasts.”

Scroll below for more details:

Paris, France – 6 February 2019 (More than 20 Cars)

A 1982 BMW Alpina B7 Turbo S, 58,000 km and leading a group of several Alpina models (Est. €200,000 - €240,000);

A 1989 Mercedes-Benz 500 SEC AMG 6.0 Wide Body, 28,000 km, leading a group of additional Mercedes-Benz performance models of the late 80s and early 90s (Est. €150,000 - €200,000);

A 2006 Ferrari Superamerica, one of just 43 equipped with a manual transmission (Est. €575,000 - €650,000);

A 1994 BMW 850 CSi (Est.€140,000 - €180,000);

A 1992 Porsche 928 GTS in desirable manual specification (Est. €70,000 - €85,000); and,

Several late-model British luxury cars including an Aston Martin Vanquish S converted to a six-speed manual transmission, and Morgan Aero SuperSport.

Amelia Island, Florida – 9 March 2019 (More than 10 Cars)

Several models from what is widely considered the height of Japanese performance manufacturing including an Acura NSX (9,200 miles), Toyota Supra (11,200 miles), and Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo (2,800 miles);

A six-speed manual transmission-equipped 2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello (Est. $250,000 - $300,000); and,

Additional examples of the best performance cars from both Europe and Japan in the late 80s and early 90s.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – 29-30 March 2019 (More than 20 Cars)

Sought-after British luxury cars from the 1990s and 2000s, including models from Bentley, Aston Martin, and Jaguar; and,

A group of Nissan 300 ZX examples, an appreciating future collectible.

Essen, Germany – 11 April 2019 (More than 80 Cars)

A 2011 Porsche GT3 RS, less than 9,300 km (Est. €150,000 - €175,000);

A 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 (Est. €150,000 - €180,000);

Nearly every imaginable BMW Alpina and M performance iteration;

Desirable Mercedes-Benz AMG performance models from the late 1970s through the 1990s;

Additional British luxury touring cars from Rolls-Royce and Bentley;

A 1985 Renault R5 Turbo showing 29,000 km (Est. €80,000 - €90,000); and,

A rare and unusual Wiesmann GT (€170,000 - €200,000).

Click here to read the full RM Sotheby's listing.