German teen loses driving license... in 49 minutes flat

A German teenager has set a new benchmark for the fastest idiotic decision ever made behind the wheel.

Within an hour of passing his driver's test, the unnamed 18-year-old was clocked by police travelling nearly double the speed limit in a residential area, a decision that meant he'd lose his driver's licence exactly 49 minutes after passing passing the test.

"Some things hold for eternity... some not even an hour," local police wrote on their local Facebook page.

"Just 49 minutes ago, a 18-Year-old driver was able to look forward... Then he got into a laser measurement of the police."

The driver was doing 95km/h in a 50km/h zone.

The teenager had four friends in the car, with police speculating that he was trying to impress them with his driving skills.

Instead, he's been banned from driving for one month, but police have no plans to let him loose on German roads until he has completed futher "expensive retraining".

He is also facing a €200 fine, two points on his licence (if he ever gets it back), and the mandatory two-year probation period for new drivers doubled to four years.