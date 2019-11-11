Go Back to the Future with this iconic DeLorean DMC-12

When it comes to classic car shopping, you can either go for something that offers an incredible driving experience, something with timeless styling, or something that's instantly recognisable for its unique looks such as a DeLorean.

Made famous by the iconic Back to the Future movie franchise, the DeLorean DMC-12 gained a cult following thanks to its unique looks, rear-mounted V6 engine, and imposing gull-wing doors.

Between 1981 and 1983, DeLorean manufactured around 9000 DMC-12 models, 6,500 thousand of which are still thought to exist. It's unknown as to how many have been imported into New Zealand, but we estimate only a handful.

This example that is currently listed on Driven is one of the nicest that we have seen down under, and only has around 16,000kms on the clock. This car was imported in September last year, and currently resides on Waiheke Island.

Under the black louvers behind the cabin sits the standard 2.8-litre V6 engine that produces 97kW and 207Nm of torque. Performance was a priority for John DeLorean and his DMC-12, but as you saw in Back to the Future, these bad boys have no issue hitting 88mph (141km/h).

According to the listing, this car has undergone $27,000 worth of restoration work in California before being brought into New Zealand. The seller also notes that it passed its NZ entry cert upon the first attempt.

"When you own a DeLorean you can expect plenty of waves, smiles, toots and folk eager to take a look and have a chat. Definitely not a classic car for those who are anti-social!" says the seller.

Click here to view the listing on Driven