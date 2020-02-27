Good Oil: What's even the point of Porsche 911 spy photos?

This year’s chapter of the annual battle of the brands to become the most memorable advertiser during America’s NFL Superbowl brought Porsche to the fore, with a new ad spot showcasing models old and new — most notably the forthcoming Taycan performance EV.

The German manufacturer even sneaked something of an Easter egg into the advertisement’s elaborately filmed chase sequence, with a not-yet-released 2020 911 Turbo S hiding in plain sight in one particular shot. Naturally, this set social media alight.

But with other uncamouflaged 911 Turbo S examples spied since it occurred to us that spy shots of new 911 derivatives are a bit pointless. Once the initial new-gen 911 has been unveiled, you can kind of trace the features from there, with or without the aid of undisguised examples. This is a car that has steadfastly stuck to a blueprint template for half a century.

We’d definitely rather wait for the main feature.

Mercedes-Benz EQS: that's more like it

You can’t blame Mercedes-Benz for wishing to satiate the desires of the masses straight out of the gate when it comes to mass-market electric vehicles. That’s why the first model we saw from the manufacturer’s EQ electric sub-brand was the EQC; a somewhat staid-looking compact crossover SUV based on the GLC (the company’s fossil-fuelled compact crossover SUV).

At first glance it might not seem the most obvious vehicle with which to win hearts and minds. But of course, with SUVs representing the new shape of the average family vehicle, it made sense to lead the charge with the EQC.

In doing so, Mercedes-Benz changed the natural order of things with regard to how it usually goes about releasing technological advances. Traditionally, the flagship S-class range would be the first to adopt any new miracle of engineering or design emanating from the Stuttgart factory: not so with the German brand’s EVs, though.

Thankfully, natural order has now been restored. Last week the company teased a heavily camouflaged test mule EQS luxury electric sedan [pictured above], which is based on the Mercedes-Benz S-class.

The future Tesla Model S rival (in size and range primarily: the EQS promises a much more sumptuous interior) was shown off alongside the concept car that foretold of its eventual existence, the colossal Vision EQS Concept.

The EQS should be on sale next year . The production version will remain substantial in size though: over 5m in length and 24mm longer than a long-wheelbase S-class.

Performance figures: 700km on a single charge and a dual motor, all-wheel drive powertrain which will enable 4.5 sec 0-100km/h and a top speed of 200km/h.

Move over, Formula E

Formula E, the electric open-wheel race series, has made steady gains since its 2014 launch.

Now playing host to all the glamour of a Formula 1 event in exotic locations, with grids made up of cars from many mainstream manufacturers, Formula E has won favour for its save-the-planet ethos (apart from those international flights). It’s also a test bed for manufacturers looking to gain an edge in electric road car development.

Now, Formula E’s founder, Alejandro Agag, has announced the next stage of his plan for low-carbon racing world domination: Extreme E.

Part WRC, part Dakar Rally and all-electric, the Extreme E series was formally announced, with Ken Block doing promo work driving a prototype called the Odyssey 21 during a stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

The format for Extreme E will see teams racing in wintry ice and searing desert conditions in head-to-head stages of between 6km and 10 km over a span of three days.

The first Extreme E cars are expected to begin group testing as early as next month, with the series kicking off next year.