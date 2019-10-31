Great Scott: bizarre DeLorean DMC-12 hovercraft emerges for sale online

Just like many American cult classics, the star of the Back to the Future movies was a car, a DeLorean DMC, which gained a massive following after the films hit the silver screen.

A while the DMC-12 that played the starring role in the film was far from stock, movie buffs all over the world rushed to secures themselves the questionable piece of American engineering that the DeLorean was.

While the majority of DMC-12s remained in factory state, a fair few were turned into Back to the Future time machine replicas, but this one takes the cake for mechanical creativity.

Before we dive into the details of this build, it is worth noting that the owner decided that chopping up a factory DeLorean would be too pricey, so decided to start from scratch and build his own. Thanks to a lot of careful planning and sizing, the resulting fibreglass body is an almost perfect replica of the actual movie car.

Unfortunately, there isn't a Flux Capacitor to be found anywhere on this DeLorean, but instead, three Briggs and Stratton engines powering a set of fans that move the strange contraption.

At the front, a 6hp engine drives a 24-inch lift fan, and a two-cylinder engine with 23hp drives a larger 36-inch fan at the rear. Steering is handled by a set of rudders that are connected to a traditional steering wheel system.

From the functioning gull-wing doors to the multi-coloured LEDs that sit at the front and rear of the car, it's easy to tell the level of detail that has gone into this build. Another aspect worth noting is the downward-facing wheels.

Thanks to the 29hp total output of the machine, a top speed of just 50km/h is possible in perfect conditions according to the seller.

If this strange contraption has piqued your interest, it is currently listed on Bring a Trailer in America, and the top bid is sitting at US$5,200. This equates to around $8,000 over here.

Take a look at Jay Leno's thoughts on the hovercraft here: