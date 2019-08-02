Hobbs and Shaw: A good spinoff?

If there’s a film that qualifies to be the biggest blockbuster of the year then it is undoubtedly Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

This enormous action spectacular starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham is loaded to the brim with awe-inspiring visuals and as a cinematic experience it cranks up the adrenaline.

One director who is reshaping what the action genre is capable of in Hollywood is the sensational David Leitch. And he goes for it here with Hobbs & Shaw. It’s a full-on rush of action cinema, and Leitch applies considerable detail and concentration to realising every frame of it. Narrative, character, and action all weave a seamless dance between one another and the result is a richly imaginative story that pulls the audience into the massive spectacle that takes place on screen.

Hollywood megastar Dwayne Johnson again takes centre stage here and as always he’s a treat to watch. As former DSS Agent Luke Hobbs, he’s the total package of an action man at work and when it comes to applying a beatdown on the bad guys, well, he knows how to open a can of whup ass!

Johnson’s considerable charisma is on full display here, and he has a blast up on the screen. Johnson’s Hobbs also gets considerable development here in Hobbs & Shaw and it’s interesting to see Johnson stretch out as the character.

While Hobbs has always been a full-on tank of a character who can wreck anything, and anyone, in Hobbs & Shaw audiences get to see his strategic mind at work and this combo of brains and brawn keeps things interesting.

Standing next to Johnson’s Hobbs is Jason Statham’s rogue spy Deckard Shaw, and this all-around tough guy Brit goes to work here. Suited up and rocking all kinds of suave charisma, Statham makes for one very debonair hero in Hobbs & Shaw.

Then there are his considerable action talents, which are amongst the best in the business, and they lead the way for plenty of entertainment. Like Johnson, audiences get to see a different side of Statham’s Shaw and while he’s been vilified in the past you learn that he might not be as bad as we think, and when it counts this tough guy will have your back. Like his co-star, Statham creates plenty of jaw-dropping action moments and jumps headfirst into the fray.

Joining this mismatched pair is the sensational Vanessa Kirby and this British thespian brings plenty of sass as Deckard’s younger sister and MI6 operative Hattie Shaw. As Hobbs & Shaw’s primary female lead Kirby holds her own and she gives Johnson and Statham a run for their money when it comes to the film’s key action scenes.

This girl knows how to fight and she’s got a cat-like agility to her and a talent for aerobatics that makes her utterly fearless. Another fun part of Hattie’s character is that she doesn’t put up with the petty bickering of her brother and Hobbs and she certainly checks these boys when they need to be put in their place.

A pair like Hobbs & Shaw demands a bad guy who’s going to test them to their limits and Iris Elba’s Brixton certainly takes these two for a ride. This cybernetically enhanced superman assassin is one very dangerous opponent and he’s always five steps ahead of the plucky Hobbs & Shaw. Elba happens to be one of the coolest performers on the planet and he radiates an effortless style in whatever he does and that’s certainly on display in Hobbs & Shaw.

If you’re seeking action overload, well, you can be very happy because Hobbs & Shaw delivers on it. Leitch’s history as one of the leading stunt performers of his generation, plus the full resources of his 87Eleven action team are on display in this film and the result is one hell of an entertaining watch.

There are plenty of glorious moments in Hobbs & Shaw, but if there’s a scene-stealer than it’s Deckard Shaw’s supped up McLaren 720S which Statham puts to good use here. With its new M840T engine, which is a 3,994 cc twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the 720s cuts through the streets of London in one epic joy ride. Statham really pushes this supercar to its limits and with its ability to accelerate 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, and reach a top speed of 341 km/h, the 720s is a perfect inclusion for Hobbs & Show.

On top of its engineering and motoring performance, the 720s is also a terrific reflection of Deckard Shaw’s sleek spy charisma and its interior, which consists of a blend of modern and race inspired elements, and features Alcantara and Weir leather upholstery, along with its carbon fibre trim really put a stamp of class on the film.

It’s not just Statham who gets behind the wheel though, as Dwayne Johnson gets to bring some old school hot rodding muscle to the big screen with plenty of Polynesian flair. In an action spectacle Hobbs turns his native Samoa into the ultimate adrenaline playground and there’s plenty of custom auto work on display.

This includes a hot-rodded Peterbilt semi truck, which comes courtesy of Hobbs brothers who include New Zealand acting legend Cliff Curtis, WWE star Roman Reigns, football talent Josh Mauga and kiwi comedy sensation John Tui. This Polynesian approach to hot-rodding not only leads to some very cool car moments, but also examines ideas of family and the strength that family provide to us.

If you’re seeking that ultimate blockbuster rush this year, with plenty of awesome vehicular moments, then make sure you check out Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw is in cinemas now.