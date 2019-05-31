How to keep safe while driving in wild weather

With winter finally predicted to hit this Queen’s Birthday weekend, the AA is warning drivers to be patient and vigilant on the roads.

“Check the weather before you head out and check for road closures. If it’s really wet, visibility will be poor, so only drive if you need to,” says AA Driving School General Manager Roger Venn.

“If you are going to be on the roads, allow plenty of time to get to your destination.

“In poor conditions, increase your braking and following distances, use your headlights on dip, and use air con to remove misting quickly and easily.”

To prepare for driving in bad weather the AA recommends doing a basic maintenance check before you leave, including checking:

Tyre condition and pressure  Lights are working and clean

Windscreen is clean (to stop glare and misting), and wipers are in good working order

Washer bottle is topped up with water and detergent

You have enough fuel to get to your destination

You have water, warm clothing, blankets, a torch and a first aid kit in the vehicle

The AA also reminds drivers to keep their hands and eyes off their mobile phones.

“Give your phone to a passenger or put it in ‘Do not disturb while driving’ mode,” says Venn.

“We’ve seen some amazing leadership from young people on this issue this week through the SADD (Students Against Dangerous Driving) Phone Free 48 campaign, which has seen teenagers across the country go without their phones completely for 48 hours. If they can be without their phones, you can too.”

A journey planner is available via nzta.govt.nz/holidayjourneys AA Members can call AA Roadservice for breakdown assistance on 0800 500 222 or *555

- AA