Incredible escape: Car wedged under truck, driver cheats serious injury in Māngere

By NZ Herald • 09/01/2019
A driver injured in a South Auckland crash where a car was wedged under a freight truck has walked away from the incident without the need for a hospital visit.

Images of the incident on Timberley Ave in Māngere around 5am today show a late-model hatchback lodged under the back of the truck with the roof of the car crushed.

A witness told the Herald the driver of the car was seen walking around soon after the collision.

St John said an ambulance attended the scene to assess the person moderately injured but no transport was needed.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are seen in the video assisting with vehicle recovery.

