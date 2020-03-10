Incredibly cheap Ferrari F430 hides a questionable secret

While some people shudder at the thought of forking out cash for a European car, others swear by the luxury and performance that is offered by these brands, but service costs do add up.

To get around this, you could always spend a couple of years studying the manual of your new VW Golf, and performing all the maintenance yourself, or just buy this so-called Ferrari and live a worry-free life.

Thanks to spontaneous combustion, driving a Ferrari and living a worry-free life don't usually go hand in hand, but underneath this F430 skin, sits an extremely humble Toyota Celica.

As far as replicas go, this one has been done reasonably well, and looks (for the most part) like the Ferrari it was meant to be, unlike this 'Lamborghini' that's a poor excuse for an Aventador.

Compared to the Aventador, this F430 actually possesses the proportions of the original car. The headlights and wheel arches are the only elements that could've been improved.

Despite this, the seller claims that this converted Toyota is better than the Ferrari that it is based on, and if you discount what the V8-powered supercar was designed to do, makes perfect sense.

“The REAL ITALIAN-MOBILE – Will Cost You £200,000 And Another £20,000 Per Year To Insure It!” the listing reads. “Thats NOT It – It Returns 8MPG And £10,000 For Just A STANDARD ENGINE Service…OR You COULD Just BUY This JAPANESE-MOBILE For £12,500…And Overall Expenses Will Cost You PENNIES……..! :))ITALIAN [email protected]@ks – With JAPANESE Reliability!!!”

“WRAPPED In The BEST Colour “FERRARI RED” – BEST Colour Out There – Looks Even Better Than WHITE & YELLOW! FERRARI RED Is A VERY Rare AND UNIQUE Colour – Only A Few Around In This Colour – Truly STANDS Out!!!”

If that wasn't enough for you to reach for your wallet, and whip out the $25,000 that the UK-based seller is asking for this beast — we don't know what is.