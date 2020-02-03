Incredibly cheap 'Lamborghini Aventador' attempts to hide a nasty secret

For 95% of the population, owning a supercar is a dream that will never come to fruition, unless you decide to fork out mid-size SUV money on a questionable Lamborghini replica like this one here.

Over the past few years, we have seen a couple of replicas that have been done well, but just like the majority of the V8-powered Lamborghini replicas on the market, this isn't one of those.

Currently listed on eBay is this 'Lamborghini Aventador' that does a crude job of hiding its American-built origins. Those familiar with GM's products might recognise the Pontiac GTO (or Holden Monaro) hiding beneath the fibreglass panels.

In the listing, the seller describes this car as "the cleanest, most beautiful tribute... replica... Lamborghini Aventador/Huracan". But unfortunately the only thing remotely Italian about this is the eBay-spec badge at the front.

Performance wise, the stock Pontiac powertrain would have trouble keeping up with the Aventador's V12, so the seller has reportedly fixed this issue. A supercharged "LS V-8" sits beneath the hood, and thanks to a bottle of "NOZ", is good for 900hp.

If true, this is around 220hp more than a standard Aventador, and more than enough power to send the GTO's standard four-speed auto into orbit.

Despite the fact that the seller has included a title for a 2016 Lamborghini Aventador in the gallery, the seller later notes that this is a real Lamborghini's title, and not the one that will be included in the sale.

Sourcing your own title for this fiasco may be a better bet considering this one has four owners listed, and details a crash back in 2018. Alongside this, the odometer reads just 225km, something that's hard to believe in a mid-2000s car.

As it sits, this Lamborghini is listed for $51,000, which is quite steep in our opinion. The seller claims that it has cost him around $125,000 to build, a figure that includes the original $50,000 for the GTO.

We're not too sure where the other $70,000 went after the questionable fibreglass panels were sourced, and the badges were slapped on, but we doubt he's going to recoup his investment.

"You will not see a better deal and this clean of a car anywhere," yeah right.