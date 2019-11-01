Incredibly tough Suzuki Jimny ready to conquer all terrain

It might not have the same dimensions as a Jeep Wrangler, or a Toyota Land Cruiser, but what Suzuki's little Jimny lacks in size, it makes up for with off-road ability.

Off-road enthusiasts have long been modifying Suzuki's little SUV, but apart from the G63 Jimny replica, this is one of the first heavily-modified examples that has emerged on the internet.

Built by the students at the Nihon Automobile College (NATS), this monster Jimny was on display at the Tokyo Motor Show, but was overshadowed by other vehicles such as the Mazda RX vision replica at the same stand.

Dubbed the 'Jimny Adventure', it looks like this little off-roader could show up most other overland vehicles on the planet with its huge tyres and serious external cage.

These modifications obviously don't just end on the outside though, the suspension has received a significant lift, the front and rear bumpers have been revised, a winch was installed, and the rear of the cabin has received a removable rear section.

On the inside, two steel-reinforced bars sit just inside the doors, a rollcage has been installed, and a set of Recaro seats have replaced the standard Suzuki seats. Like most modified vehicles at the show, no power train modifications have been made, so the standard 1.5-litre engine stills sits upfront.

As well as the 'Adventure Jimny' and the RX Vision replica, NATS created a bizarre Lamborghini Urus replica out of a Toyota 86. Surprisingly, the ute-like contraption actually looks really good, but we can't imagine that it is as quick as a real Urus.

Take a look at the builds here: