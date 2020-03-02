Inside Lil Uzi Vert's mind-blowing supercar collection

Rappers and expensive cars go together like fish and chips, and if they aren't destroying them like Jay-Z and Kanye with the Maybach, they're modifying them like Kanye's prosthetic leg-coloured Lamborghini.

He might not be quite as popular (or controversial) as Kanye West, but Lil Uzi Vert has amassed quite the collection of cars during his time in the spotlight, and like any good car enthusiast, loves to show them off.

First finding fame just a few years ago, the 25-year-old is known for his unique style of hip hop, and looks to have transferred this over to his fleet of multi-million dollar supercars.

As you'd expect, you'll find a Lamborghini Urus, Audi R8, and Bugatti Veyron in his collection, but the anime-inspired wraps on these vehicles will have the internet divided on whether he's ruined them or not.

While the uber-rare Bugatti Veyron that he bought from Floyd Mayweather is the most expensive in the fleet, that massive armoured SUV covered in 'Girls & Panzer' is arguably the most interesting.

This USSV Rhino GX is based on a Ford F-450 chassis and utilises the 6.7-litre V8 Ford engine, but can withstand most forms of handheld weaponry. Inside, you'll find Rolls-Royce-matching luxury and enough room to swing a cat.

As you would expect, this bulletproof monster comes with a hefty price tag of around $530,000, and that's before you even get it down to New Zealand.

His taste in cars might not rival Kanye's, but there's no denying the unique nature of these extremely expensive machines.