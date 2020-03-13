Inside one of New Zealand's cleanest Mazda RX-2s

What are you driving?

We bought this 1972 Mazda RX-2 in 2017 from a guy in Whangarei.

What engine and mods does it run?

It has a Mazda 13B bridge port, an RX-5 gearbox, 48mm Weber IDA carb, custom exhaust, Pac dash, original RX-2 steering wheel, 16in three-piece Simmons wheels to name a few. The battery was moved to the boot, and it had a bare metal paint job seven years ago and still looks new.

Why did you want this car?

From when I was 12 years old I would attend the 4 and Rotary Nationals and the RX-2s and RX-3s were always so well presented. They seemed the peak of coolness through my teenage years. Coming from a small town, no one had one, either, growing up. Also, seeing a yellow RX-2 with the plates INFUR8 hooking skids on a 4 and rotary weekend had an impact.

Given you’ve owned a few Pulsar GTI-Rs, why did you buy an RX-2?

We have had north of 50 GTI-Rs over the years. I know them inside out, which, after a while, becomes somewhat of a drag. I bought an RX-7 S2 in 2015 and attended Rotary REunion. We were lucky that the price of that car went up and we were able to upgrade to one of my childhood dream cars: a bridge ported RX-2.

Rotary REunion being an event specifically for rotary powered cars was so much fun, I had to make sure I had a car to attend once the RX-7 sold. I like the RX-2 over the GTI-Rs in all honestly, it’s raw to drive, kicks sideways effortlessly and you can’t beat the smell of two stroke burning.

Driven understands this is a car that appreciates in value?

I’d like to think so. I’d hope to get $60,000 for it, being one of the best examples out there.

Do you plan to sell it?

Yes, I will be listing it for sale in March. It was my dream car as a teenager and I’ve had a lot of fun in it over the past two years but it’s time to move on. We would like either an 808 rotary-powered wagon or an Impala on air ride.

How is it driving a ported rotary in traffic?

It’s terrible, with the Weber and bridge port, the car either wants to accelerate or idle. There’s not a lot of driveability in between.

Is this your everyday drive?

No, it sits in the garage and comes out only to attend track days, events or car meets. We also take the kids out to get icecream in it from time to time.

Why the number plate CrazyR?

I got it as a teenager for my GTI-R. It was sitting unused so I registered it to the RX-2.

Any other vehicles?

A GTI-R show car under construction; an Autech Nismo RB GTI-R in dry storage; a drag GTI-R under construction; a 2014 116i M spec BMW; and a 2019 Ranger.

Where do you get work done?

Andre, at AAA Automotive in Pukekohe. He’s a rotary expert and I wouldn’t go anywhere else.

What was your first car?

A Toyota AW11 MR2. I loved it. I guess I was either going to learn car control in it or die with its 0-star safety rating.

Your dream car?

A Zonda, custom-built and delivered to me. I believe there is more to cars than going fast or having a nice paint job. They are an expression of mechanical art individualised by the builder into a one-off piece that is an extension of them.

Horacio Pagani understands that and I would love to pay him to design and build a dream Zonda for me with my input.

And your thoughts on EVs and driverless vehicles?

I don’t think they are the answer to a sustainable future. You’re kidding yourself if you do. The technology is exciting from a performance aspect having instant torque and power to the wheels.

However, the sound of a racecar screaming around the track, a rotary pulsing or the smell of two-stroke burning ... EV will never beat that.



