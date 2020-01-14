Inside the $6 million one-off Bugatti Chiron Hermes Edition

Late last year, popular Youtuber and supercar collector Manny Khoshbin revealed the mind-blowing costs that come with owning a Bugatti Veyron. In that video, he spoke about the Hermes Edition Chiron that he had ordered, and it looks like he has finally taken delivery of it.

In one of the world's most expensive 'unboxing' videos, Manny adorns his full white Bugatti outfit to match the incredibly-expensive one-off Hypercar, and takes us through the car, as well as what came with it.

Manny points out the fact that he is wearing booties as to not dirty the interior that he has just forked out a few million dollars for — we can't blame him.

Unfortunately, Manny doesn't disclose the retail for his new Chiron, but considering a regular Chiron goes for around $5 million, and this is a one-off build done in conjunction with the exclusive brand Hermes, we can imagine it would've been close to $10 million all up.

According to Khoshbin, this car has taken four years to build, which is hard to believe. Bugatti prides itself on delivering hand-built hypercars, and with Hermes input, it isn't something that can be rushed.

Standout features on the car include the Hermes detailing throughout the cabin and on the active spoiler, as well as the $150,000 sky view glass roof that adds to the classiness of the machine.

As with all other Chirons, under the rear engine cover sits a quad-turbo 8.0-litre W16 engine that pumps out no less than 1118kW and 1600Nm of torque. This allows the French-built speed machine to hit 100km/h in 2.3 seconds, before topping out at 420km/h.