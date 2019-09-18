Instant Karma: McLaren 720S driver skips traffic, gets pulled over

When dash cams aren't saving drivers from on-road scammers and criminals, they're catching crazy antics on public roads, which are then enjoyed by many when uploaded to the internet.

The latest dash cam video out of Australia is a perfect example of this, and it's even more satisfying considering that the offender is driving a $450,000 McLaren 720S.

Obviously in a hurry, the driver of the red McLaren decided that they weren't going to sit in traffic like everyone else in the tunnel, and made a questionable manoeuvre.

Without even indicating, the supercar driver pulls out from behind the blue Mazda3 and blasts up the service lane. If this wasn't obvious enough, the 720S' twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 fills the tunnel with sound, drawing everyone's attention.

Seconds after the McLaren's dodgy manoeuvre, an undercover Volkswagen Passat police car turns on its lights and sirens, and gives chase at a much more sensible speed down the service lane.

Obviously delighted at the instant karma that he just witnessed, the cammer can be heard clapping and saying "Yeah!" We can't imagine that the McLaren driver would've had the same reaction to those sirens.

Australian police aren't known for being lenient towards dangerous drivers, so we can't imagine that the McLaren driver got away without receiving a hefty fine.

Hopefully a lesson was learnt here, and this McLaren 720S doesn't end up like this Lamborghini Diablo that met an unfortunate end in Sydney just last week.