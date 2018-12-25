Is Santa's sleigh road legal?

The sleigh has few practical advantages over the modern automobile, but even our resolutely pragmatic motoring desk understands the importance of tradition at this time of year. Father Christmas would be significantly better off in a Volvo V90, or perhaps a Skoda Superb estate in L&K 4x4 trim, though we concede that there's more romance to the sound of bells than the hum of a 2.0-litre engine.

Accepting, for now, that Santa has ignored our advice for yet another year, he will need to follow several different laws when he and his vehicle arrives. The Highway Code in general applies to vehicles being used on our public roads, but there are sections worth highlighting in particular. And while there is little by way of reindeer-specific legislation in this country, many regulations are very vague in the animals that they apply to – a sleigh user, to some extent, is likely to have to comply with horse and carriage laws.

Can I drive a sleigh on an ordinary car licence?

A horse-drawn vehicle can generally be driven without a car licence. If you have a full driving licence, however, you’ll be at a significant advantage over those who attempt to use the public road on a horse and cart (or reindeer and sleigh) without one.