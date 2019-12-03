Is this Audi RS4 Avant the world's coolest police car?

At any given moment, there's no shortage of cool police cars in the world, while little old New Zealand might only a collection of front-wheel drive Commodores these days, Australia and Dubai have their fair share of beastly cruisers.

Just yesterday, UK Police revealed that they were planning on enlisting a fleet of Ford Ranger Raptors to tackle the off-road pursuits, but this Audi police car is the exact opposite.

Click here to view all Audi RS4s on Driven

That's because it has been tuned by Audi specialists ABT Sportsline, and the fire-breathing concept wagon would leave a Ranger Raptor for dead during a high-speed pursuit.

Unveiled at the Essen Motor Show last week, this Audi RS4 Avant is part of Abt's Tune It! Safe! program. This is where the German tuner turns a high-performance car into a police concept each year.

To highlight the car's roadworthiness despite the extensive modifications, the police livery has been applied to the exterior of the RS4 along with a set of lights, and sirens.

As it is based on ABT’s RS4-R, this pre-facelift wagon has had its fair share of work under the hood. An upgraded version of the standard 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 pumps out a meaty 390kW and 690Nm, which is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic, and allows for a 0-100km/h time of just 3.8 seconds.

To help get this massive power figure to the ground, a full coilover suspension system was installed, which brings the body closer to the massive 21-inch ABT wheels wrapped in 275/25 tyres.

Unfortunately, this is just a concept, so it will probably be stripped of its blue and yellow livery after the show, and sold on to an adrenaline-seeking buyer.

It's only a matter of time before ABT gets their hands on the next-generation RS4, and pulls more power from the hybrid power train. As usual, we can imagine that an absolute beast of a wagon will emerge.