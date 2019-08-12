Is this 'Boaterhome' the best six-wheeled beast that money can buy?

If it came down to the question of going anywhere on land, or going most places on land, but also having the ability to travel by water, what would you go for?

This bizarre question arises when you pitch all the 6x6 trucks that have taken over the internet in the past few years against this incredible creation called the 'Boaterhome'.

As with most other vehicles on this planet, the Boaterhome was built to serve a purpose and solve an issue, the issue of wanting a campervan and a boat at the same time, but not being able to fund both.

To create a Boaterhome, one has to take the cab of a Ford E-series van and extend the chassis in order to accommodate the 28-foot boat. The result is a strangely seamless combination that looks like a single unit at first sight.

Only 21 Boaterhomes exist worldwide, and John Ortlieb, the owner of this example, has two of them. While this one is a fully-functional model, his other is a long term project that he's slowly restoring.

Thanks to a front hatch on the boat, the living area is accessible from the cab, a looks exactly the same as any other campervan. Inside the said living area, you'll find a fridge, a kitchen counter, a bathroom, and pull-out beds.

Once you've unloaded the boat into the water, it's no different from any other boat — you can sleep on board and enjoy the lake.

There are a couple of practicalities that you might run into with a Boaterhome that aren't addressed in the video like the van's security while the boat is out, and keeping the cabin dry upon loading.

Also, if you're going to buy one of these bad boys, just make sure that you don't overshoot the mark while loading the boat back up.