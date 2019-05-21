Is this the coolest Ferrari ever made?

When you look back through Ferrari's most iconic cars that they have built, a few models stand out more than others.

The 250 GTO ruled the 1960s, the Daytona was arguably the most notable from the 1970s, and the Testarossa was a stand out in the '80s, and is arguably the coolest car that Ferrari has ever built.

While it wasn't known for its performance or wins at Le Mans, this car graced many walls on posters all over the world. The wedge shape and the massive intakes on the side of the car made for an iconic, timeless look.

Powered by a 5.9-litre flat-12 engine, the Testarossa had the sounds to match its looks, and shot to 100km/h in a respectable 5.3 seconds.

This example is currently listed on our site, and could be yours for a six-figure price tag, click here to view the listing.