Kiwi police seize $55m of meth found hidden in golf carts

Two men are scheduled to appear in court today after allegedly attempting to smuggle 110kg of methamphetamine and two handguns into New Zealand inside golf cart batteries.

A Taiwanese national, 39, and a Chinese national, 27, were arrested by Customs investigators over the weekend and face charges for the importation and possession of a class A controlled drug.

Based on the NZ Drug Harm Index, this seizure has prevented up to an estimated $136.3 million of social harm to New Zealand communities.

Last month, Customs officers inspected a shipping container of three six-seater golf carts exported from the US.

According to Customs, close examination revealed the batteries hid large, ice-like methamphetamine crystals and two handguns.

Customs, with the support of police, carried out further investigations, and search warrants at residential addresses in West and South Auckland over the weekend led to the two arrests.

Customs investigations manager Bruce Berry said this operation was the direct result of some very good intelligence and inspections work by Customs staff.

"The presence of loaded firearms concealed with the drugs is a very real concern and shows the lengths organised crime groups are prepared to go to. It also represents a changing risk profile to both our officers and the community at large," Berry said.

"Customs is committed to targeting and stopping smuggling attempts like this one, and the criminal syndicates responsible for trying to bring illicit drugs into our country with no concern for the devastating harm it causes."

Detective Inspector Paul Newman from the National Organised Crime Group said police have been working with Customs to bring the operation to a successful conclusion.

"It's another excellent example of the two agencies' collaboration and our focus to prevent the harm caused by drugs such as methamphetamine," Newman said.