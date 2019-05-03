Lamborghini Huracan snaps into two near-perfect pieces in terrifying crash

A $400,000 Lamborghini Huracan has met an unfortunate end at the hands of its owner last week in Cairo, Egypt.

Incredibly, the driver escaped the high-speed collision without any serious injuries despite the car snapping into two almost perfect pieces.

READ MORE: Watch this Lamborghini driver stack his $500,000 Huracan on the street

While little details of the actual crash are unknown, there are plenty of stories about it across the internet, the most popular being of a rollover. An Egyptian publication talks about the driver recklessly speeding down the highway, before making a swift steering wheel movement that sent the car into a spin.

The car then flipped end over end before breaking into two pieces and coming to a stop in the middle of the highway.

Photos from the aftermath show the car split in half just behind the passenger area, leaving the Huracan's V10 engine exposed. They also show that it is missing most of the front end and a seriously damaged rear end. All the damage points to the rollover theory being correct as opposed to a simple collision.

We don't know if it's just adding insult to injury or not, but the fact that the steering wheel is sitting on the roof seems extremely bizarre.

As Koeniggseg CEO Christian Von Koenigsegg pointed out in a video earlier this week, supercars are built with an extremely strong carbon fibre monocoque chassis that keeps the occupants safe in the worst collisions. While this particular car doesn't have a carbon fibre example, it uses a hybrid spaceframe structure made of carbon and aluminum.

This rigid structure could've been why the car has broken away from the engine the way it did, and kept the driver safe.