Lewis’ 1967 Volkswagen Beetle 'Herbie'

With production of the Beetle coming to an end in 2019, we asked four Beetle owners to tell us what they love most about their iconic cars.

Herbie is truly an irreplaceable car because we’ve been through so much together, and spending years restoring him was something I never thought I’d get done. The work that was needed to put him back on the road was so out of this world, I truly thought it was going to take my whole life just to see it done. Now that he’s finished our bond is stronger than ever.

I get asked if I’d sell Herbie but he’s part of the family now. Everyone loves him, he brings great joy to those around and driving him is a sensation. Millions of cars are made every day, yet there's no other car that’s like what Herbie is to me. He’s the one in a million that no other car can ever replace.

It is truly amazing how Disney productions took this little funny-looking Beetle and made it resemble happiness, kindness and loyalty. After being watched by millions all over the world, the Beetle went on to become one of the most recognisable icons in our culture.

Make: Volkswagen

Model: Beetle

Year: 1967

Odometer: 86,053 miles

Exterior Colour: Off-white with red, blue and white racing stripes

Body Type: Bubbly

