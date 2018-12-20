Listen: this is what the new Toyota Supra sounds like

Toyota are milking the next-generation Supra for all that it's worth when it comes to hype.

It's slated to be revealed at next year's Detroit Auto Show, but that's only after the Japanese manufacturer has spent well over a year teasing it all over the planet through concepts, race car reveals, camouflaged reveals, and more.

The latest 'tease' is perhaps one of the most highly anticipated; how the Supra will sound. Toyota's clip, complete with blurry footage of the car running around in circles, can be viewed above.

The anticipation stems from the previous Supra and its somewhat illustrious engine; the inline 6 unit lovingly known as the '2JZ'. In the tuning game, it's known as one of the most capable platforms upon which to build your own creation. And it makes a rather distinctive engine sound, to boot.

The donk in the new Supra doesn't really sound anything like the 2JZ, beyond the obvious mechanical similarities between them. There's a lot of popping and banging on overrun, combined with a refined — almost synthetic — core exhaust note.

In some ways it sounds more like a new BMW than a new Toyota 6. Which would make sense, given that it's an engine co-developed by BMW for use in the Supra's brother-from-another-mother — the new BMW Z4.

Sounding more German than Japanese will be saddening to some, but ultimately iconic engines like the 2JZ unit are hard to replicate these days, namely thanks to all the regulatory hoops and environmental rules that the modern engine has to adhere to.

Just be happy that Toyota are back in the sports car game. Let's hope the hype is justified.