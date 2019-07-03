Home / Lifestyle / Man gets his McLaren 600LT impounded after just ten minutes of ownership

By Dom Triplone for news.com.au • 03/07/2019
A man’s thrill ride in his brand new supercar has been cut brutally short.

The Canadian had his McLaren 600LT — which costs a bit over $400,000 in New Zealand — impounded just 10 minutes after leaving the dealership.

According to local police the 39-year-old was nabbed doing 161km/h in a 90km/h zone.

The result of the excessive excitement: he had the car impounded for a week and was fined about $400.

The 600LT, one of the brand’s most track focused models, gets numerous weight-saving measures, with bigger brakes and aerodynamic features added over the regular Sport Series.

It is one of the most powerful cars on the road, given the ferocious 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 (441kW/620Nm).

With all that power sent to the rear wheels, the driver can lose control in a fraction of a second. The McLaren can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 328km/h.

The owner might have been lucky — he was caught before a serious accident could happen.

Last year in the US a driver destroyed his $$600,000 McLaren 720S after just one day of ownership.

In this instance the driver walked away after losing control and slamming into a tree. Local police said that speed was the cause of the incident.

This is not the first time a car has proven too much for a wealthy owner. In 2011, eight Ferraris were written off in one accident in Japan — at the time it was considered one of the most costly accidents in the world, with the value of the wrecked vehicles reported at $4.5 million.

And just this past weekend an influencer’s $2m McLaren Senna caught fire at the Austrian Grand Prix.

- News.com.au

