Me & My Car: Amy Satterthwaite and her perfect all-rounder

Tell us about your car.

I’m driving an automatic 2019 Ford Escape ST-Line, AWD, in Magnetic. I’ve always wanted an SUV and the Escape was the perfect fit, with its big boot and smooth driving. I love the feeling of being up a bit higher.

Is it your everyday drive?

Yes, it’s great for around town and carrying all my gear.

You’re left-handed on the field, same with driving?

I’m unique in that I’m left-handed when batting or playing golf but when it comes to writing, throwing and driving, I’m right-handed.

What do you always keep in your car?

I always have my cricket bag in the car. You’ll always find a seat cover for when I’m taking my labrador, Freddy, to the park. And sunglasses.

How does it fit your lifestyle?

It’s a great drive on the open road when I’m exploring the South Island or heading up to my parents’ farm one and a half hours north of Christchurch.

With your baby due in January, how do you and your wife Lea think this vehicle will adapt from sports carrier to baby carrier?

With the Ford Escape being such a spacious vehicle we're lucky there will be plenty of room for all of baby's needs (which we've heard is quite a lot!). It's been highly recommended to us to have a capsule with a base that stays in the vehicle so you can quickly click the capsule in and out.

Who else drives it?

My wife loves driving it so it’s often a fight over the keys!

What were you driving before this vehicle?

I was driving a blue Toyota Caldina. We still own it but, with having the Escape, it doesn’t leave the garage too often.

Your first car?

It was a Toyota Corolla with a spoiler. I loved driving it partly because it was manual and because it gave me a sense of freedom. Being at boarding school and away from home, it made attending cricket trainings and games a lot easier. It was more enjoyable than catching the bus. Any cars you regretted selling?

My first car served me well so it was sad to see it go. My brother bought it so it was nice to see it stay in the family.

When did you get your licence?

I got my licence as soon as I could which, back then, was 15. I was fortunate to grow up on a farm so I had plenty of open space to learn to drive and not hit things.

And your dream vehicle?

Any SUV that has good boot space and drives well on the open road.

Best road trip in this vehicle?

The best road trip in this car would be the one to Tekapo with my wife between training. We packed the bikes into the car and made the most of getting outdoors.

Five favourite driving songs?

Anything I can have a good sing along to! The Greatest Showman and A Star is Born soundtracks, Adele, Ed Sheeran and Pink.

Favourite movie car scene?

Any car scene in a James Bond film.

If you could change one road rule?

Having to indicate when going straight through a roundabout.

Being mainly based in Christchurch, where do you like to go for a weekend drive?

I love heading up to my parents’ farm whenever I can.