Me & My Car: Cutting Edge Tesla convert

Driven talks to Paul Serville, owner of hairdressing brand Servilles, about his Tesla Model X, EVs, and more

Driven: So, ell us about your Tesla?

Paul: It’s a black 2018 Model X 100D. I bought it last November from Tesla Headquarters Auckland. It’s a six-seater, all-wheel drive with dual motor, smart air suspension and autopilot/full self-drive capability. It’s my dream car.

What made you change to an EV?

A friend of mine had one in Italy. It was such an incredible drive. We fell in love with it and it fitted in with our lifestyle. They are so good for the environment. It’s in line with our companies’ ethos. The brand Davines, which we distribute for in New Zealand, is the world’s most sustainable hair product.

What do you like about your Model X 100D?

First, never having to go to a petrol station again and it drives so smoothly and differently than any other vehicle we have owned. It’s like driving an iPhone. It has in-car Wi-Fi and updates automatically overnight in the garage with the latest features. Plus it was the most sustainable on the market. I drive it around Auckland city but also up north and to the Coromandel. Fully charged its range is 565km.

Is it your first EV?

It’s my first electric vehicle apart from an e-bike.

What do you keep in your Tesla?

A baby car seat.

How does it fit your lifestyle?

With the falcon wing doors it’s so easy to get our baby in and out, and the family in and out. Elon Musk designed this Model X when he found it hard to get his children’s car seats in and out of the back seat of a car.

Who else drives it?

Christina, my wife.

If you had to describe this car as a human?

Steve Jobs and Philippe Starck because it’s just how they would think if they were going to design a car. It’s simply designed and so easy to drive, but so clever.

How often do you charge it?

Once every seven days for just driving around Auckland or once overnight if we are driving to the Coromandel. I charge it at home in my garage and we have another charger in Coromandel.

How long does it take to charge?

If the battery is almost empty, we get a full charge overnight at home. But if you went to the Tesla centre it would take about 20 minutes to fully charge on its supercharger while you wait in the Tesla lounge and have coffee.

What were you driving before?

A Mercedes G Wagen, the opposite to a Tesla.

What was your first car?

A Citroen Light 15. It suited my lifestyle at the time and I loved the shape and the brand.

Any cars you’ve regretted selling?

A black Mercedes V12 CL Turbo that broke down. I could have bought another car for the cost of how much it cost to fix but I still didn’t want to sell it.

Favourite driving songs?

Lucio Dalla’s Caruso (Marco Rigamonti remix). Matt Corby’s All Fired Up. Ed Sheeran and Yebba’s Best Part of Me. Aldous Harding’s The Barrel. Marco McKinnis’ Give It Up.

Favourite movie car scene?

Two favourites. The first is Steve McQueen in Bullitt. The second is Baby Driver.

Your thoughts on driverless vehicles?

I see it as the future. Our Tesla is almost driverless now.