Me & My Car: living life in Ferrari heaven

Businessman and Ferrari collector Grant Baker talks to Driven ahead of Big Boys Toys

You own 10 Ferraris. Talk us through these two.

We’ve got the 458 Speciale, it’s the last of the 458 run … so the last of the 1500 or so that were built as a lighter weight, higher horsepower, more track-focused kind of car. This particular one is Rosso Corsa with a NART stripe — NART stands for North American Racing Team.

And I’ve got a Ferrari 812 Superfast. The colour’s Alluminio Opaco, which was one of two launch colours used. It has TDF wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, the interior’s a colour called Iroko. It’s a V12, front-engined with roughly 50/50 weight distribution and 800hp. Top speed is about 340-350km/h.

I’ve given it my best shot, but not in New Zealand, I’d like to point out. We had that car running for a few months in Europe on some of those roads that are de-restricted.

Why Ferrari?

I’ve always been passionate about cars for as long as I can remember. My first car was a Mk 1 Ford Cortina. Got that because that’s what Jim Clark drove — mine wasn’t quite like his. But as I got more budget and have been able to afford more, I’ve been able to move up.

I went through a period of hot Falcons and Holdens and things like that, then onto Porsche. Then, I drove a Ferrari 355 for the first time and I thought “this is for me, this is the best”. I think it’s the pinnacle. I’ve driven most things now, and I still would rather have a Ferrari than anything else.

You were a co-founder of The Gut Cancer Foundation. Tell us about it.

About 12 years ago I was diagnosed with bowel cancer and went through a pretty torrid time, but I managed to come out the other side. There’s very little research that goes on in that area of gut-related cancers; stomach, bowel, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer. I was approached by a couple of guys who were oncologists, who asked if I could help them raise money for research. So, that’s what we did.

We established the charity, and we’ve raised a couple of million bucks so far that we’ve put into research and awareness of those types of gut cancers. They are by far the most common group of cancers; more common that breast cancer or prostate cancer.

You’ve got a motorsport background, too. Do you think people can learn more from defensive driving than they can from books?

Absolutely. I think that’s one of the biggest problems in New Zealand. People don’t get trained properly — you get trained all things in theory but you don’t know how to drive a car. The first time you’re practising to drive in an emergency … you’re often in that emergency.

Back to Ferraris. What was your first?

My first Ferrari I bought in 1999. It was a 550 Maranello — the predecessor of some of these cars that are here today. I bought it off the late Tim Bailey from Continental Cars.

Do you know where it is now?

I do know where it is, because I bought it back for a little while. It was in the “mancave” here, but when I got it back, it sort of wasn’t my car anymore because someone had done 50,000km in it. It was still in nice condition, but I ended up selling it again.

Do you have any tips for people looking to buy their first Ferrari?

Oh, just do it. Don’t think of the practicalities, just make the decision. Don’t die wondering.

● Grant Baker’s Ferrari 812 Superfast will be on show at Big Boys Toys on November 16-18. Tickets and info can be found by clicking here. Follow Grant Baker on Instagram, @grantkbaker, for more insight to his collection.