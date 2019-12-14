Lizzi Whaley introduces her Audi pocket rocket

You’re driving an Audi RS3?

I drive a 2017 Black RS3 sedan. I am a fan of sedans; I’m not a hatchback girl. I was waiting for Audi to bring back the RS4 sedan after production of this ceased in favour of the RS4 Wagon. But when they brought out the smaller version of the RS4 sedan in the RS3 sedan, I jumped on it. I love everything about it, the size (five seats), the smooth drive (unless you choose the dynamic option which bounces around — which I like, too) and the roar as you start it up. I believe the backfire start sound was an added feature and is unnecessary but it reinforces the car’s grunt. I could spend most of the day just starting the car.

What one aspect do you like most?

0-100km/h in 4.1s. You get the car to boogie without breaking laws.



With your design background, how important are a car’s aesthetics?

The car’s aesthetic appeals to my design eye but I think it’s a personal attraction. It is a practical car but the enjoyment I get from driving is far more appealing than the practicality.

How does it suit your lifestyle?

If I was a car, I would be this car. Loud, noisy and passionate about life. From a lifestyle perspective, it fits my children Kaleb, 16, and Ruby, 9, and my dog. And the boot accommodates my golf clubs, yoga mat, gym gear and boxing gloves; so much so that my back seat is where the food shopping goes.



Anything else in your garage?

Not yet; but I’ve been eyeing up a two-door sports car for when my son learns to drive and doesn’t need his mum to drive him around. Not sure I would sell Max in a hurry. Max is the car’s name. It’s short for Mad Max when we are out having a bit of fun, and Maxine if we are being mumsy and sensible.

Who else drives your Audi?

No one.

If you had to describe this car as a famous person?

Johnny Depp. A little unpredictable, totally wild but always hot and with potential.

Where does your French bulldog sit when he’s in the car?

Harvey Specter sits either on the back or the front seat depending on whether I have my kids with me. I put a thick blanket across the seats as his nails bruise the leather. Harvey learned quickly that lying down is the best way for him not to be thrown around in the car.

How often do you clean it?

I travel for work so I get it valeted at the Koru parking at Air NZ. But if there is a travel drought, I will clean him. I love driving a clean car and black is not forgiving.

Favourite road trip?

Mount Maunganui from Matamata over the Kaimai Ranges. The RS3 loves tight corners.

How many cars have you had?

Eight. The best is the RS3 but a close second would be a convertible Suzuki Vitara I had in my early 20s. Many days were spent either four-wheel driving in this or going to the beach with the top down. The worst was a 1986 Honda Accord. My grandmother had the same car and I could never get past that I was driving an old lady car.

How you describe your driving style?

Lead foot. I drive hard but legally. I don’t agree with speeding or being reckless.

Dream car?

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, in gunmetal grey.

And, it’s a sunny Sunday morning. Where do you head?

Out to Muriwai for a beach walk with Harvey and my friend’s dogs. Such a beautiful spot and close to home.