Me & My Car: meeting Anika Moa and her Mazda CX-9

What’s your most important talent?

I am a mother first and then some sort of crazy musician, TV dude, radio jock, actor/plus-size model and lesbian icon. Plus maybe an amazing wife and constantly giving.

Lastly I am humble.

Why choose a Mazda CX-9?

Mazda and I had no choice in choosing this brilliant car. My number of children made that decision for us. It fits them all in perfectly plus pram, groceries, extra nappies, clothes, towels, shoes ... the list goes on. I’m surprised it doesn’t fit a few elephants in as well.

What does being ambassador for Mazda involve?

Being a part of the Mazda whānau, gigs for them, non-road rage stuff for me. Being a part of this brand is a good fit for me because I am me, being me, doing me and Mazda supports that to the end. We have been a team for nearly 10 years.

What’s best about the CX-9?

I love the comfort of the drive. I love feeling extremely safe and I love the stereo. Bose all the way. Good for when I’m on long drives or listening to my own music when I’m in recording mode.

How does it suit your personality?

Bold and beautiful, like me. A comfortable ride. Lol.

If you had to describe this car as a famous person?

Kate Winslet. She is my Titanic.

You have a new baby ... how is the CX-9 for getting the baby’s car seat in and out?

I have an amazing car seat by Edwards and Co. that makes it a breeze to put the car seat in and out. The back seat shades are incredible, too. They keep the sun off booboo’s face. My kids are more obsessed with this car than me. Three boys = love cars.

What do you always keep in your car?

Nappies and wipes.

Favourite road trip so far in this Mazda?

Up north road trips are always the best. I love Northland (I whakapapa back to there).

And how do you keep the kids happy on longer trips?

I Spy With My Little Eye always keeps them engaged or we do kids’ podcasts. Taane and Barry are 8, Soren is 4 and Marigold is 6 months.

How many cars have you owned?

I have had many cars, from Toyota Corollas to Fords and a sneaky Volvo and every single one of them has broken down on me in my 20s. Best by far is Mazda.

First car?

I didn’t sell my first car; it broke down on me so I rang the tow truck and it went to car heaven. I don’t remember the brand.

Who taught you to drive?

I taught myself to drive and crashed about five times into things. Poles, rubbish bins but never people, thankfully. I have five brothers who love cars. They buy them rough then do them up.

How do you describe your driving style?

Assertive and a bit too assertive sometimes. I turn into ugly Anika when driving. I’m right and everyone else is wrong. I can’t help it. Always safe though — I think?

Dream car?

I have my dream car and I’m not just saying that because Mazda gives me a free car every year. It absolutely appeals to me and I love its sleek beauty. If it were an animal, it would be a horse.

Favourite movie car scene?

I’m crying thinking of this but the Thelma and Louise ending where they hold hands and drive off the cliff. Insane but beautiful.

Your thoughts on electric cars ... and driverless vehicles?

Yawnnnnnnnnnnnn.

Top three driving songs?

Driving Man by Mel Parsons. Pull up to the Bumper by Grace Jones. Drive My Car by The Beatles.