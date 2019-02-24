Me & My Car: Peak performer for family life

What are you driving?

It’s a Ford Everest, titanium 2-litre diesel bi-turbo automatic with a 10-speed transmission.

Why the Everest?

It is the perfect family vehicle, with my two boys and an active lifestyle. Whether it be in the city, at the beach or travelling to the nearest golf course the Everest can handle it with ease.

Is it your everyday drive?

Absolutely.

What do you like about it?

It looks great, sits on the road well and has all the extras you could possibly need. It’s a seven-seater, so when it comes to transporting the lads and their mates, it’s all good. It has great pick up and power, and doesn’t feel like a large vehicle to drive.

If you were to describe this car as a person, who would it be?

What about Bear Grylls? It can go anywhere, do anything.

What does being a Ford ambassador involve?

We see the role as helping people understand what makes the Ford range of cars perfect for any situation. This can be through live appearances at specific events, through social media or simply driving around New Zealand.

Who else drives it?

My wife Adine drives it when transporting the boys and their mates, or when she needs the space in the back.

Any other vehicles in your garage?

A 1965 Ford Mustang convertible.

How does this vehicle suit your lifestyle?

Because we live an active lifestyle and I love a round of golf, the Everest is great to cruise, carry plenty of kit like golf clubs, beach stuff and as well as tow the jet ski.

How often do you clean it?

I usually get a full valet once a month and then I keep on top of it as required. There is a unique satisfaction about cleaning your own car.

What do you always keep in your car?

Mints. When it’s time to head to the next appointment, it pays to freshen up.

Manual or automatic, which do you prefer?

With the amount of traffic on the road in Auckland I prefer to focus on the road, so it’s automatic. Mind you, it’s nice to rip through the gears from time to time.

Who started your interest in cars?

Josh Kronfeld recommended I get a classic convertible back in 1998. Once I got hold of my Mustang, I was hooked.

What was your first car?

A Datsun 200B. I loved the luxury couch that was the back seat. I loathed the fact the clutch virtually fell out of the car.

Any you have regretted selling? No, I thought about selling my Mustang a couple of times, but then I went for a drive and gave myself an uppercut and forgot about it.

Your most memorable road trip in this vehicle?

I have had the vehicle only a few weeks, but I drove it north to Te Arai, south of Mangawhai to Tara Iti Golf club. The course and coast are an amazing experience.

Your dream car, if money were no object?

A 1966 Shelby Mustang GT350 in mint condition would do nicely.

Favourite movie car scene?

Being an 80s kid, let’s be honest, who didn’t want to go 88 miles per hour in a DeLorean like in Back to the Future?

What’s a great day trip out of Auckland?

Auckland has so many great things to do, but if we are heading out, we head north and take our pick of the beautiful beaches at Te Arai, Mangawhai Heads, Langs, Waipu Cove. The possibilities are endless.

How do you feel about electric and driverless cars?

I understand there is a need for the further development of both electric and driverless cars. Can I see myself driving an electric car? Why not? Can I see myself in a driverless car? That might take a little more getting used to.