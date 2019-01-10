Meet the Accordador! The Lamborghini replica based on a Honda

It's hard to know where to start with this, so let's just get right down to the filthy details.

This orange two-door sports car is (surprise) not a Lamborghini Aventador. It shares many of the same design elements as the Aventador, it shares the same tilting doors as the Aventador, and it even shares a similar orange hue as the Aventador.

But underneath the oddly proportioned bodywork, it's a Honda Accord from the mid-'00s.

The honour here goes to Executive Model Trendz; a custom-car company based in Mumbai that performs a raft of different vehicle modifications. But perhaps the ballsiest of the bunch is this incredible 'Accordador'.

The big distinction the Indian company has is the base vehicle it uses. Most of these replica manufacturers use a very particular kind of car as their base. To produce a relatively accurate Lamborghini, Ferrari, or Porsche fake they will generally gravitate to similarly low-slung vehicles like the Pontiac Fiero or Toyota MR2.

Very few of them go with mid-size family sedans as donor vehicles, for reasons illustrated in vivid detail in these images.

Executive Model Trendz appear to have retained the Accord's tall roof-line on their Aventador 'homage'. They also do a Ferrari 360 replica with a similarly bloated and odd silhouette.

The snout and rear also also very stubby and steeply angled — likely owing to the weirdo tall roof-line.

Potentially the funniest thing about all of this is that Executive Model Trendz actually get some elements of the Aventador rather accurate. The headlights and taillights for example look surprisingly close to the real thing (particularly the taillights).

Then there's some of the ... err ... attention to detail. Things like the sculpted roof panel and honeycomb grill-work are nice touches, although in this case they're easily out-weighed by a car that looks from some angles like an Aventador that's driven through the corner of the frame of someone's panoramic photograph.

It goes without saying of course that the drive-train and suspension remain purely Honda-sourced. But let's be honest, if the buyers are OK with how this beast looks, then the kind of engine under the hood is the least of their worries.