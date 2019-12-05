Michael Schumacher's old Ferrari F1 car fetches over $10 million at auction

Buying a Grand Prix-winning Formula 1 car is bound to set you back a few pennies, but purchasing one that was driven by Michael Schumacher? That's bound to break the bank.

Unless your bank account was comfortably sitting over the eight-figure mark, then the F2002 Ferrari that Schumacher drove to victory during the 2002 season would be well out of your price range.

When it went under the hammer at RM Sotheby's auction in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, the F2002 fetched $10.1 million, making it the second-most valuable Schumacher-driven car. Back in 2017, his car from the 2001 season sold for $11.4 million.

Bearing the chassis number 219, Schumacher found victory in the Ferrari in Austria, France and San Marino, and never finished a race lower than second during the whole season.

Schumacher's incredible performance throughout the 2002 season saw the driver score the fifth of his seven Formula 1 titles. He managed to secure it with six races in the bag, making it the fastest that any driver has won the Drivers' Championship title.

After securing a win at the French Grand Prix, Ferrari decided to retire no. 219, and use it as a test car for the remainder of the season. Since then, various collectors around the world have owned it, but now it's back in Ferrari's possession, who are refreshing the engine and transmission for the new owner.

Another Schumacher-driven 1992 Benetton B192 F1 also went under the hammer at the auction, and fetched $1.1 million.

A percentage of the proceeds from the auction will be given to Schumacher's Keep Fighting foundation, which was established by the driver's family after his tragic accident back in 2013.

Interestingly, Schumacher's car wasn't the most expensive item to sell at the RM Sotheby's auction. That title went to a Pagani Zonda Aether that fetched an incredible $10.4 million when it went under the hammer.