Murph vs Senna: Bathurst champ fangs McLaren hypercar at Hampton Downs

I'm not sure whether people in New Zealand fathom just how cool it is that one of the world's biggest supercar and hypercar manufacturers has a Kiwi in the centre of its logo.

The McLaren Senna is the manufacturer's latest 'Ultimate Series' weapon, and arguably one of the very fastest track cars on the market — thanks to crazed aero, unique function-focused design, and a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that churns out 588kW and 800Nm. And none of this appears lost on four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy.

McLaren's latest Kiwi promotion sees Murphy hop behind the wheel of the Senna at Hampton Downs. The car in question is the first Senna to land in New Zealand — a car we saw in detail back in September.

Murphy is one of the first to enjoy track miles in the Senna in the southern hemisphere. His thoughts, not only of the car but of the eerily united legacies of Bruce McLaren and Ayrton Senna, can be viewed in full above.

"It's a little scary to think where New Zealand motorsport would be if Bruce McLaren hadn't achieved what he achieved," he says.

"Would I be where am, where so many other Kiwis have been inspired by his story. Having had the chance to experience something with their legacy [McLaren's and Senna's] attached to it, the McLaren Senna delivers the feeling that you want — and you expect."