My & My Car: Audi SQ5 Quattro, it’s a lifestyle thing

What are you driving?

It’s a 2018 Audi SQ5 quattro with black leather seats and 21-inch alloys. It drives beautifully and is more than living up to expectations. I have been fortunate enough to drive a number of Audis recently but this one is my absolute favourite.

What do you like about it?

It’s the little touches that you discover over time that make me adore this car ... the little squeeze that the seatbelt gives you once you’re all strapped in.

Intelligent automatic responses with safety blindspot indicators, the windscreen wipers coming on by themselves when it rains. I just feel so safe and confident in this car when travelling with my family.

And you’re an Audi ambassador?

It’s a hard job but someone’s got to do it. It is such a privilege to be an ambassador for Audi. We have an authentic brand alliance and a definite cross-over in our customer bases so it means that we can work together to give more to our customers.

As a designer, what appeals about this Audi design?

Clean lines, with strength and beauty. Utility, minimal, nothing superfluous.

And why an SUV?

It works for me with my current lifestyle, especially with the height for getting kids in and out, and all the boot space we need.

Who else drives this car?

My husband, Dion, because he loves sports cars.

What all do you use it for?

This gets me around town, but is also great for a road trip away. We took it to Hawke’s Bay and it was a dream.

How often do you clean it?

I have it valeted every time I head off from Auckland Airport, and also with at the lovely team at Audi.

Is it your everyday drive?

Yes, just the one car.

And you’re expecting your second child this month. As a parent, what are important considerations when choosing a vehicle?

Safety, of course, but also lots of room. If you asked my 2-year-old, Myra, what she likes about this car, it’s the vroom noise it makes when I accelerate on to the motorway. “Go faster, Mummy!”

Any tips for keeping children happy on longer drives?

Anika Moa, Songs for Bubba

Favourite Sunday drive out of Auckland?

Bethells Beach. I love heading out there for a bush walk. It is so close to Auckland city but feels forever away.

Any other vehicles in your garage?

It’s not my garage, it’s Dion’s. And full of a 1972 Valiant Charger, currently in pieces and being lovingly and painstakingly put back together by him and “helpful” sidekick Myra.

When did you get your licence?

I was taught by my patient mother on the quiet country lanes in Karaka. And yes, I passed on my first attempt.

Any tips for young drivers?

Listen to your parents and master a manual.

First vehicle?

A Toyota Corolla called Lucy. I had this car when I started my business living at home with my parents in Karaka and opening my store and workroom in Ponsonby. I did quite the kms in her with that commute. She certainly wasn’t fancy, but she was hardworking and reliable so I had some deep admiration and appreciation for that car.

And if you could drive/own any car.

I’m excited to see the new Audi e-tron when it arrives in NZ soon.

Do you have a favourite movie car scene?

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, a 90s classic.

How do you feel about electric and driverless cars?

I had the privilege of attending the Formula E in NYC with Audi earlier this year. It’s amazing to see how far electric vehicles have come in the recent past, and how fast they can go. I would love to be driving an electric vehicle.