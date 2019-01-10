The Top Five: New Zealand's most popular utes

The Ford Ranger retained its title as New Zealand's best-selling ute during 2018.

It once again beat the Toyota Hilux into first place, according to the Motor Industry Association registration figures released this week. There were 1818 more Rangers registered last year (9904) than there were Hilux utes (8086).

At the end of the year the Ranger accounted for 19 per cent of the commercial vehicle market, compared with 15 per cent for the Hilux.

The figures also revealed the Mitsubishi Triton ute beat the Holden Colorado into third place in the commercial vehicle segment of the New Zealand market. This is in spite of the Triton being in run-out mode, and being replaced by a new model available from this month.

There were 4720 Triton utes registered during the year, 137 more than there were Holden Colorados.

The Nissan Navara was the fifth best-selling ute during 2018, with 3655 vehicles registered, accounting for 7 per cent of the commercial vehicle market.

The top-10 commercial vehicle sales list was rounded out by the Toyota HiAce, the Isuzu D-Max, the Mazda BT50, the Ford Transit and the Fiat Ducato.

1. Ford Ranger

2. Toyota Hilux

3. Mitsubishi Triton

4.Holden Colorado

5. Nissan Navara