One legged Lamborghini driver clocked at 201km/h tells police 'his foot got stuck'

A one-legged driver who was clocked doing 125mph (201km/h) in his Lamborghini told police 'his foot got stuck' after he was pulled over for speeding, it has been reported.

Ashley Smith, who has a prosthetic left leg, was stopped near Saulce sur Rhône in southern France last Saturday on his way to Monaco for a rally.

The 43-year-old had reportedly been speeding down the motorway in his Lamborghini Aventador, before he was spotted by traffic police.

And when questioned on his speed, told officers his foot had got stuck to the pedal and he'd been unable to control the vehicle properly - according to The Sun.

Police reportedly ordered a mechanic to check the vehicle, and ensure he was telling the truth. But the results did not fall in his favour.

A police spokesman told The Sun: 'The driver initially said there was a fault but a mechanic checked the car — it was fine.'

He was subsequently fined 75 euros and banned from driving in France for six months. But it has done little to quash his appetite for social media.

As he arrived in France, the Cambridge-based enthusiast posted: '777 miles to go let’s see how fast the #bull can do it. Running a little behind so need to put the beast to the test.'

And days later, after the speeding incident, he posted that he had had an 'amazing' few days in Monaco. Despite the conviction.

The motor enthusiast, who has an Instagram account with more than 11,000 followers, has continued to post regular images also.

On his account, entitled supercaroneleg, he writes: 'I'm Ashley. Half the legs twice the man!'

He has also posted images of his Lamborghini, which has the words LEG on the number plate. And has posed with a number of celebrities recently.

These include David Beckham, with whom he is pictured at the Bahrain Grand Prix in March. He is also seen in another image with Fernando Alonso at a race track.

- Daily Mail