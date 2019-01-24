One-off Ferrari SP30 is gorgeous, expected to sell for millions

You'd think owning a Ferrari would be a special enough thing, but some owners go the extra mile — ordering unique, one-off variants of existing models. A little bit like this SP30.

It's based off the iconic Italian marque's 599 GTB, with some influence and parts-bin raiding of the 599 GTO and 599XX thrown in for good measure. But, by and large, the body is bespoke in design. Aggressive front wings are packed with intakes and mouths to suck air in with, while an enormous side skirt tapers upwards to form a 'wind curtain' for the rear wheels. All of this is backed by the 599's traditional drivetrain; a 6.0-litre V12 capable of smiting 100km/h in just over three seconds.

The 'track hungry' look — completed by the generous use of contrasting grey surfaces and the number 30 on the bonnet — is juxtaposed by a relatively rounded and happy face. It's an interesting mixture of styling ethos; perhaps a reflection of the original owner's differing tastes. Still, as evidenced by the images, it's hard to find an 'ugly' angle for the SP30.

If there is such an angle, maybe it's inside. The original owner ordered the car with a predominantly grey Alcantara interior, which might be an acquired taste for some.

Built in 2012 by Ferrari's Special Projects division (hence the 'SP' in the name), the SP30 has endured an interesting six-odd years since. It's driven very little — displaying a mere 105 kilometres travelled on the odometer — but has somehow travelled from its initial home in the United Arab Emirates, to Texas.

The Texan owner tried to flick it off in September last year, but it seems they were unsuccessful. Now, it's travelling to Paris to go up for auction at RM Sothebys' auction early next month on February 6.

It is perhaps hoped that the heft of RM Sothebys — one of the world's most well-known auction houses for classic and collectable cars — will be able to attract a wider and more global audience of potential buyers.

On that note, pricing is hard to predict. RM Sothebys haven't laid out an expected value for the car to attract at auction, let alone a reserve, but considering the rising prices of high-tier Ferraris of the era (think LaFerrari, LaFerrari Aperta, Enzo, 599 GTO) it's safe to assume that if you must ask what the SP30 is worth, you ... probably can't afford it.