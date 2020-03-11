Out of control BMW wreaks havoc at McLaren dealership

In this digital age, photos and footage of supercar accidents is plentiful across the web, but most of the time, it's the supercar driver's inexperience that causes the collision, but not in this case.

Here, a series of extremely unfortunate events led one BMW SUV driver to crash into a McLaren dealership in America, severely damaging one car, and leaving another with minor cosmetic damage.

According to a Facebook post made by the driver of the BMW X5, he was forced off the road after being sideswiped by another motorist. This caused the SUV to bounce down a bank and crash into the McLaren 720S.

The force from the out-of-control SUV was enough to send the British-built supercar through the showroom window, and into another 720S. Thankfully, no one was injured in the collision.

Unfortunately for the driver that hit the BMW, both of these cars sit at the top of McLaren's supercar line-up, and retail for around $450,000. It's unknown as to whether this driver has insurance or not, but we can cross our fingers.

From the photos, you can see that the front of the silver 720S took the majority of the impact, leaving the bonnet and front fascia a mangled mess. At the rear, half was smashed into a brick wall, while the other side went through the window.

The section that had a run-in with the wall was completely destroyed, meaning that the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 will be toast. The orange 720S only suffered a few scratches on its bumper and bonnet.

McLaren Scottsdale refused to comment on the incident, saying that it was an accident so “there’s nothing more to say or comment on at this point.”