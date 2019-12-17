Parents sued after toddler scratches 10 cars at Audi dealership

Most of us have been there; the family are out and about and managing accompanying children becomes the biggest chore of the day. It's a storyline that tends to punctuate when things like expensive cars are introduced, and that's represented best by this tale from China.

As reported by 7news over the ditch, two parents have been sued by an Audi dealership for damage caused by their 3-year-old daughter on 10 different vehicles. After a seemingly long period of time, the parents discovered that their child had smuggled a stone — with which she used to decorate her 10 shiny Audi canvases (including one new Q8).

The Lingui People's Court confirmed that the father was initially sued by the dealership to the value of 200,000RMB (NZ$43,415) — claiming that on top of the damage to the paint on each car there would be loss of income given that none of the vehicles would be able to be sold as 'new' once repaired.

Said cars, the dealership stated, would be vulnerable to 'false advertising' claims from buyers if they were to be marketed as new stock. Thus, each would instead need to be sold with a heavy discount.

But the father, unhappy with the dealership's claim, is said to have negotiated that figure downwards to a settlement of 70,000RMB — or NZ$15,194.

A cautionary tale, and perhaps one worth remembering if you happen to be shopping for an Audi in China and come across a cheap deal or two ...

