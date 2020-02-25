Porsche will chuck a giant fingerprint on your new car's bonnet for $12,000

It's 2020 and everyone wants to stand out from the crowd — be it through their elaborate selection of Instagram filters, their decision to incorrectly put onions underneath between the sausage and bread as opposed to on top like a normal sane human being, or through their car.

Manufacturers recognised this a long time ago when they started introducing options like contrasting-colour roofs, alternative wheel designs, and different patterns in the upholstery. But as time has gone on the options available to consumers have become more and more extreme, with the factor of oddness growing exponentially alongside how expensive the car it's attached to is.

Case in point; here's Porsche's latest option.

The illustrious firm has announced a new printing method that they've developed in house called 'direct printing'. Through a sort of computer-aided inkjet printer–like process, it results in a crisp finish on designs that wouldn't ordinarily be possible to produce with such precision through existing methods.

“Direct printing makes it possible to produce designs that are not possible with conventional painting,” says the German marque in its release.

“In terms of look and feel, the new technology is clearly superior to film application. The operating principle is similar to that of an inkjet printer: using a print head, the paint is applied to three-dimensional components automatically and without overspray.”

“The ability to control the nozzles individually permits targeted application of every paint droplet,” adds Porsche AG Production Development vice president Christian Will. “The complexity is due to the necessity of harmonising three technologies: robot technology (control, sensors, programming), application technology (print head, graphic handling) and paint technology (application process, paint).”

So, why fingerprints? Porsche's quote is that “no design can be more personal than your own fingerprint”, which ... I suppose is true? I can't see many fearful 'Big Brother' social security folk being terribly keen on having something as personal as a fingerprint proudly aired in enormous size and clarity ...

The service will cost around US$8,000 (NZ$12,620) to carry out, which is approximately the same price as a rough-but-ready second-hand first-generation Porsche Boxter.