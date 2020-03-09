'Priceless' Holden Commodore driven by Peter Brock and Allan Moffat to fetch a fortune

Long before the likes of Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes were the poster team of the Australian Supercars series, Allan Moffat and Peter Brock joined forces to create one of the most iconic duos the sport has ever seen.

While the two biggest rivals linking up might have been more than enough to write home about, after Moffat almost destroyed the team's 1986 Holden VK Commodore in practice, the fact that the duo finished in fifth place on Sunday, made it one of the most iconic cars to run the mountain.

That very car has now come up for sale through a private seller over in Australia, with some predicting that it may sell for over $2 million, which is around the amount that Brock's Bathurst-winning 1982 Commodore sold for.

Though Moffat and Brock weren't able to take home the Bathurst title back in 1986, considering that it was the only race that the two greats shared a car for, that seven-figure price makes perfect sense.

In preparation for its sale, the Commodore has been restored to its 1986 racing condition, including a refreshed livery and technical specification. Both Allan Moffat and Peter Brock have both signed the transmission tunnel as well.

Wearing Brock's iconic number 05, this was chassis HDT 14, and was powered by a 4.9-litre V8. The car was later converted to VL specification for the 1987 Australian Touring Car Championship.

According to V8 Sleuth's Aaron Noonan, this VK is an incredibly important part of Holden's motorsport history in Australia.

“Brock’s HDT built six Group A Holden Commodore VK race cars for their own use in Mobil colours and this car has far and away the best history of any of the five that remain in Australia.



“Cars like these don’t come up onto the market very often and there will be a very large number of collectors keen to add this famous car to their collection.”

The car is currently on display at the National Motor Racing Museum at Mount Panorama, Bathurst, but will be sold through a private seller.