Putting the EV in devilish: Tesla Model 3 gets badass carbon-fibre treatment

Tuning companies, more than anyone else in the motoring landscape, are constantly keeping their eyes peeled for what the next big thing in trends and popularity is going to be. And, the idea of developing an aftermarket for the next generation of fully electric models seems like a sound place to start.

According to marketing whizkids, buyers of these cars are tech-savvy and individual, and want to drive cars that reflect who they are. Apparently.

So, this new aftermarket kit for the Tesla Model 3 is sure to be a bit of a smash hit.

Vorsteiner are no strangers to the aftermarket game. But, they're more typically associated with the likes of BMW, Porsche, and Audi than a company like Tesla.

Still, they know a trend and a potential market when they see it. And the result of that attentiveness is the pictured aftermarket kit for the Tesla Model 3.

Read more: New Zealand Tesla Model 3 pricing to start at $73,900

As per Vorsteiner's typical MO, the new kit is almost entirely formed out of carbon fibre. It consists of a deep front splitter, a rather ambitious looking rear diffuser, side skirts, and a rear duck-tail spoiler.

A set of 'Flow' forged wheels complete the ensemble.

Vorsteiner are yet to unveil the pricing for the aftermarket goodies, but don't expect them to be particularly cheap given the traditional pricing of carbon-fibre goods.

Now, before you wade out onto the internet to pre-order a kit right now, it's important to know that set-ups like these are going to have an adverse effect on fuel economy.

Front splitters in particular are designed to increase downforce, which will in turn increase drag and subsequently mean that the car's powertrain will need to work harder to punch a hole through the air. This will have an adverse impact on the potential range of something like a Tesla Model 3.

But, that's the price of looking cool. Right?