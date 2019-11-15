Rallying legends: 10 of the best bargain rally cars for the road

Motorsport has long lived and died by the mantra of ‘win on Sunday, sell on Monday’.

It’s a thread of thought that’s admittedly less common these days, but nonetheless still an important element in categories like the World Rally Championship. With that in mind, here’s 10 of our picks for road-going rally warriors that are currently listed for sale on Driven.

1. 2017 Subaru Impreza WRX

It’s hard to go past gravel giant-killers Subaru when it comes to all-wheel drive antics, and the current-generation Impreza WRX remains a solid bet for both capability and value.

This $35,990 2017 Premium model listed on the North Shore has just 18,865km on the odometer, leather upholstery, and Subaru’s iconic turbocharged boxer 2-litre. Click here to check it out.

2. 2001 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII GSR

Subaru weren’t the only ones to stamp their mark on the WRC in the 1990s with a turbocharged four-door. They had a passionate rival in Mitsubishi, who entered the (now equally legendary) Lancer Evolution as a WRX sparring partner.

The last of their WRC combatants was the Evo VII — a model that represented the biggest evolution (teehee) in the turbo four’s lineage. Although it wasn't quite able to replicate the success of some of its forefathers, it paved the way for the following Evo VIII and IX; creating a trifecta of hot Mitsubishis that are arguably the best of the bunch.

This clean silver example is listed in Penrose, Auckland for $25,295, and is completely stock with 115,961km on the odometer. Click here to check it out.

3. 2016 Ford Focus RS

While Mitsubishi and Subaru no longer partake in World Rally Championship competition, Ford does (albeit, in a non-factory capacity). There, they fang a hot all-wheel drive wide-body Fiesta.

No such thing exists for the road of course, but the bonkers 257kW Focus RS is about as close as it gets. This black 21,400km example in the Wairau Valley is priced at $49,990 — roughly $22,000 less than its original retail. Click here to check it out.

4. 2019 Hyundai i30 N

Of course, if you want something that’s even more directly related to today’s WRC world, few things come as close as the Hyundai i30 N.

Granted, it’s FWD instead of all-paw AWD, but it’s still one of our favourite hot hatches and a former AA Driven New Zealand Car of the Year podium-getter.

A new i30 N would set you back $54,990, but this low-km ex-demo listed in Manukau is $42,990 — a sizeable chunk under retail price, for a current model year vehicle. Click here to check it out.

5. 1992 Land Rover Discovery V8 Camel Trophy replica

WRC is all well and good of course, but for some long-distance rallies like Dakar hold much more significance. Land Rover held its own globe-trotting event in the 1980s and 1990s called the Camel Trophy, and listed on Driven is this fascinating Camel Trophy replica.

It’s a 5-speed manual Discovery V8 with minimal mileage, signage, a snorkel, ladder, a 12,000lb winch, roof tray with four Hella spotlights, and more, for $13,900. Click here to check it out.

6. 2019 Toyota Hilux SR5 (with every option under the sun)

Speaking of Dakar, this year’s desert torture test was won by a Toyota Hilux. Admittedly, not much of the vehicle in question bore similarity to its road-going cousin — formerly New Zealand’s most popular vehicle. But, it’s still worth mentioning that the Hilux is one of the better double-cab utes when it comes to going off-road.

Albany Toyota is currently stocking one of the toughest new Hiluxes in the country featuring a ‘Gladiator’–style front bar, rally ready wheels with uprated rubber, and much more for $65,540. Click here to check it out.

7. 2019 Suzuki Swift Sport Track Edition

Suzuki’s rallying heritage is undeniable, with a victorious run in JWRC, a fleeting WRC campaign, and the exploits of hill-climb legend ‘Monster Tajima’ etched in the brand’s legacy. These elements are, in part, why it’s no surprise that the latest-gen Swift Sport is such a fun little hot hatch.

In particular, we enjoyed the locally fettled Swift Sport Track Edition that we tested earlier this year, and one is currently available in Henderson for $35,990 (almost $5k off retail pricing). It comes with an HKS Super Power Flow intake, HKS exhaust, BC Racing adjustable absorbers, and more. Click here to check it out.

8. 2014 Audi RS 4 Avant

Those wanting something more civilised than a big, beastly ute can opt for this suave (but similarly beastly) all-wheel drive Audi RS 4 wagon. Its low-profile tyres and squat stance might not scream rally car, but its Quattro all-wheel drive certainly does.

Audi were one of the biggest pioneers of AWD, and they did it through motorsport. This 72,600km B8, listed in Takapuna, is a stellar example of the breed at $58,990. Those pumped guards and that screaming 330kW/430Nm 4.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 are a match made in heaven. Click here to check it out.

9. 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX wagon

While most iterations of Mitsubishi Evolutions can be had for just under $30,000, values on the ninth-generation model are approaching $50,000 for the best examples. More pointed and raw than the Evo 10, the 9 was also known for being available as a turbocharged AWD 6-speed wagon — and there’s one listed on Driven on the North Shore.

A sensible 84,873km odometer reading means a hefty $44,990 price, but you would struggle to locate a better one for less. Click here to check it out.

10. 2018 Subaru WRC STI Premium

The Subaru Impreza WRX represents more than enough performance for the average person, but it’s the STI variants that garner the most attention and awe.

This 6-speed manual STI Premium with just 1307km indicated might be the best current generation model out there. Based in Greenlane, it comes fitted with the optional STI lower splitter, full leather, Harmon Kardon audio, plus the 19in BBS wheels that plenty of Subaru fans crave. And at $53,250, it’s over $10,000 cheaper than sticker. Click here to check it out.