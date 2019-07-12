Remarkable pictures, as train carrying brand new Jeeps and Chevys crashes in Nevada

It's a scene that will have plenty of off-road enthusiasts reeling — over a dozen new SUVs and pick-ups from Jeep, Chevrolet, and GMC all thrown around like kid's toys after a frightening train crash in the US.

The incident took place yesterday following a train derailment that included 33 train cars according to local reports. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the remarkable spill.

"The county road from Elgin to Carp is completely closed until at least tomorrow (07/11/19) and then it will remain partially closed for the next 7-10 days due to the train derailment this morning," says the statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

"There are construction equipment, train cars, and debris blocking the roadway. UPRR is working to get the area cleaned up and the road back open as quick as they can."

The most prolific vehicles featured in the destruction are various versions of the new Jeep Gladiator pick-up. Some remain cooped up in carriages looking almost salvageable, while others have been flung from their holes. One even sits upside down on its roof.

There are also Jeep Wranglers, GMC Sierras, and Chevrolet Silverados littered in the wreckage.

It goes without saying, but if you're reading this, you happen to live in the Nevada area, and you're waiting on your new Jeep to arrive ... it might be worth making a few phone calls.